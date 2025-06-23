Accelleron Links Digital Emissions Reporting To ClassNK Portal

Accelleron has simplified emissions reporting for users of its digital solutions after collaborating with ClassNK to establish a direct connection between Tekomar XPERT marine’s emissions module and the ClassNK MRV portal.

Under European and IMO regulations, emissions reports need to be verified by an accredited entity before being submitted to the relevant authority. Tekomar XPERT’s emission module automates the collation of ship emissions data into the format required for various regulations—including the EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Maritime Regulation and IMO’s Data Collection System—and streamlines submission to accredited verifiers, including ClassNK.

With the new agreement, shipping companies can submit their reports to the ClassNK MRV Portal at the click of a button. The integration reduces manual effort for both the shipping company and the verifier and enables the verifier to detect issues with submitted documents faster, further reducing administrative burden.

Tekomar XPERT is the latest platform to be granted integration with ClassNK’ s portal, joining a set digital reporting tools. The new agreement also increases flexibility for Tekomar XPERT users, which can now benefit from single-click integration to verification portals from both ClassNK and China Classification Society (CCS).

As of the end of April 2025, ClassNK has provided GHG verification services under the IMO-DCS framework for approximately 6,000 vessels. Each of those vessels will now be able to benefit from single-click submission for verification when Tekomar XPERT’s emissions module is installed.