Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Alewijnse, TU Delft Collaborate on Energy Solutions

March 17, 2025

The Alewijnse power conversion team, from left to right: Zoran Malbasic, system engineer; Matthijs Mosselaar, engineer; Akhil Ajith, engineer; Samit Goud, engineer and Mischa Habermehl, hybrid solution manager. Credit: Alewijnse

Electrical systems integrator Alewijnse and the Technical University (TU) Delft joined forces to focus on developing energy conversion solutions that contribute to the green energy transition. Leveraging its expertise in electrification and automation, Alewijnse provides a platform for young professionals from TU Delft to innovate together, addressing the needs of companies in the maritime and industrial sectors.

By integrating science, engineering and design, the collaboration supports solutions for various types of ships and industrial installations. These include hybrid energy solutions, energy quality assessments, hardware-in-the-loop testing, payback calculations for battery solutions, automated engineering models, and lightning protection systems.

