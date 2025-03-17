Alewijnse, TU Delft Collaborate on Energy Solutions

Electrical systems integrator Alewijnse and the Technical University (TU) Delft joined forces to focus on developing energy conversion solutions that contribute to the green energy transition. Leveraging its expertise in electrification and automation, Alewijnse provides a platform for young professionals from TU Delft to innovate together, addressing the needs of companies in the maritime and industrial sectors.

By integrating science, engineering and design, the collaboration supports solutions for various types of ships and industrial installations. These include hybrid energy solutions, energy quality assessments, hardware-in-the-loop testing, payback calculations for battery solutions, automated engineering models, and lightning protection systems.