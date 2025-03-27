Alfa Laval: PureBallast 3 Ultra Secures Orders From Global Shipyards

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra is the latest ballast water management system (BWMS) built on the PureBallast 3 technology. Just a few months after its introduction, PureBallast 3 Ultra has secured orders from shipyards worldwide, with deliveries set to begin in Q3 2025. The new system delivers enhanced performance, greater energy efficiency, and simplified installation.

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra has seen a rising demand in the market with confirmed orders from shipyards in China, South Korea, and Japan—the world’s top three ship building nations—as well as shipyards in other parts of the world.

The PureBallast 3 Ultra’s adoption is driven by its design, built on insights and experience gained from the PureBallast systems sold, installed, commissioned and serviced by Alfa Laval since its development in cooperation with Wallenius Water in 2006. The system’s compact design, reduced footprint, and optimized system integration have been appreciated by shipyards, particularly for tanker vessels where space is critical. Additionally, the integrated Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) and UV reactor module design minimizes piping requirements, reducing installation costs and complexity.

While shipyards benefit from easier installation, PureBallast 3 Ultra has also been designed to meet the expectations of the ship operators. The system ensures performance in all water conditions while maintaining low power consumption, making BWMS compliance more manageable. Furthermore, all PureBallast 3 Ultra systems will be connectivity-ready, allowing for remote monitoring and optimized service support.