AlphaBridge Consoles Delivered to Egbert Wagenborg

Alphatron Marine has announced to have delivered a state-of-the-art premium design AlphaBridge to the vessel Egbert Wagenborg, a modern, multi-purpose open-top ice strengthened vessel, named after the company’s founder. The ergonomically designed AlphaBridge with four 46-inch wide screens include remote support and an onboard information system.

The Egbert Wagenborg navigation system contributes of a new level of onboard safety with JRC’s latest multi-function radar, ECDIS and conning which is operated on four large phenomenally bright displays that can be seen from nearly every angle. The radar packages includes the new and world’s smallest 8ft Solid State S-band scanner to. Also, an alarm system and CCTV integration can be displayed both on board and back on shore.

The consoles were made by Eekels Technology, under license of our AlphaBridge design concept. Accuracy and reliability are paramount to efficient operations, therefore a great deal of attention was given to key factors as ergonomics, safety, technology and the layout to ensure a safe working environment for crew and cargo. The AlphaBrdige follows the latest thinking in ergonomics and class rules and has a 360-degree outside view with no line of sight restrictions.