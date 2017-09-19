DMA Afloats Ambitious Project Blue INNOship II

Digitalisation and new business models will be in focus of the research and innovation project Blue INNOship II, which was included in the recommendations of the Maritime Strategy Team.

A steering group counting participants from Danish Maritime, Danish Shipping, the Danish Metalworkers’ Union, the Danish Maritime Authority, DTU, CBS and Force Technology have – through the Danish Maritime Fund – created the basis for initiating the work through the hiring of a project manager.

Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority Andreas Nordseth states: “Blue INNOship II addresses central issues of importance to the competitiveness of Blue Denmark. I look forward to the work resulting in specific project proposals for innovation and research, and this requires that all good forces in Blue Denmark are involved in the work."

Andreas adds: "At the same time, it is important to look at the interface with, for example, ports and transport and logistics systems since ships should be considered a part of overall transport systems.”