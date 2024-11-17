AME Renews Partnership with Fluke Reliability, Pruftechnik Group

US-based engineering company Advanced Mechanical Enterprises (AME) has renewed its partnership with Fluke Reliability and Pruftechnik Group and is their official sales representative for Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina under the leadership of Jorge Garcia.

Pruftechnik offers precision alignment and condition monitoring technology, and Fluke, known for its diagnostic tools, aligns with AME’s experience in condition-based maintenance and alignment.

"We're excited to reignite our partnership with Fluke Reliability and Pruftechnik Group," said Rich Merhige, President of AME. "Having relied on their diagnostic and alignment tools for over 30 years, I can attest to their reliability and adherence to the latest industry standards. Their technology leads the market, and by delivering these solutions to our community, we hope to continue transitioning machinery operators from a corrective maintenance mindset to a proactive approach, reinforcing our mission."

Despite the slow adoption of predictive maintenance in the maritime sector, advancements are steadily improving, especially in commercial marine. With user-friendly tools provided by Fluke and Pruftechnik, we hope to take this progress even further, ultimately helping to reduce costs and enhancing machinery operations, says Merhige.

The partnership will focus on providing innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of industrial and maritime machinery. With a comprehensive range of services and products, AME provides custom solutions that ensure the longevity and reliability of our community’s assets on land and sea.



