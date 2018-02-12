Marine Link
Monday, February 12, 2018

Salvage Work Resumes off American Samoa

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 12, 2018

U.S. Coast Guard personnel discuss future operations for the removal of product aboard the commercial fishing vessel Chui Zai Fa No. 1 grounded about 300-yards off Leone Bay (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Tara Molle)

U.S. Coast Guard personnel discuss future operations for the removal of product aboard the commercial fishing vessel Chui Zai Fa No. 1 grounded about 300-yards off Leone Bay (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Tara Molle)

Work to remove a commercial fishing vessel aground off American Samoa has resumed in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

 
Hazardous weather conditions on Friday forced responders to delay efforts to salvage the grounded 88-foot Taiwanese-flagged vessel Chui Zai Fa No. 1, which is split in half with the bow and stern portions sitting side by side in the surf approximately 300-yards off Leone Bay.
 
U.S. Coast Guard officials resumed work with local authorities and the vessel’s owner to develop a plan to salvage the Chui Zai Fa No. 1, which ran aground on Monday, February 5, after having reportedly been adrift since it caught fire in international waters in November 2017.
 
The Coast Guard said oil spill response equipment has been deployed after light sheening was reported in the vicinity. The vessel is estimated to hold approximately 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel based on the total tank and fish hold capacity.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News