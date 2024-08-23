Ammonia-Fueled Tugboat Ready for Operation

NYK’s ammonia-fueled tugboat Sakigake is commencing operation in Tokyo Bay.

The vessel was the subject of a conversion project undertaken by NYK and IHI Power Systems, in cooperation with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), and will be the world's first ammonia-fueled tugboat in commercial use.

It is undertaking a three-month demonstration for NYK Group company Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha.

The vessel’s predecessor, the LNG-fueled tugboat of the same name, was completed in August 2015 as the first LNG-fueled vessel in Japan. After eight years of tug service in Tokyo Bay, the vessel was docked at the NYK Group's Keihin Dock for conversion to ammonia fuel.

The conversion was a Green Innovation Fund Project initiated in October 2021 under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Through the fund, NYK is also developing an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier with Japan Engine Corporation, Nihon Shipyard, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK. This vessel is scheduled for delivery in November 2026.



