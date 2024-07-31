Amogy Holds Renaming Ceremony for Ammonia-fueled Tug NH3 Kraken

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Amogy held a renaming ceremony for NH3 Kraken, a 57-year-old tug the company is converting to run on its cleaner-burning ammonia-to-power technology.

The 105-foot-long tug, which is undergoing conversion work at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y., is scheduled to make its maiden voyage on a tributary of the Hudson River later this summer. The vessel is the first globally fitted with the innovative, carbon-free power system, developed by Amogy to reduce emissions from hard to abate sectors such as maritime.

“Today’s ceremony marks a significant moment as we edge closer to making maritime history and transforming one of the world’s oldest industries,” said Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo. “The retrofit of the NH3 Kraken is nearing completion, and, soon, we will celebrate not just validation of our proprietary technology in maritime vessels, but also the beginning of a new era. This venture allows us the extraordinary opportunity to forge a greener future for generations to come.”

Originally built in 1957, the NH3 Kraken has had multiple owners and various names throughout its history. Initially owned by the Virginian Railroad Company, it later transferred to the Boston Fuel Transportation Company and then to Breakwater Marine. Most recently, the tugboat was used for icebreaking operations by Feeney Shipyard before being sold to Amogy.

The conversion project currently underway involves a comprehensive overhaul of the tugboat's original diesel generators and electric motors, integrating the Brooklyn startup's 1-megawatt ammonia-to-power system. Amogy’s onboard solution will feed liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system that will provide zero-carbon power to the vessel’s electric motors.

Ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when used as a fuel, has been gaining interest in the maritime industry as stakeholders explore options to decarbonize vessel operations. Green ammonia produced with renewable energy results in zero well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions.

Having already proven its technology on an aerial drone (5 kW), tractor (100 kW) and semi truck (300 kW), Amogy said the NH3 Kraken trial will be the final technical demonstration ahead of product commercialization.

"The NH3 Kraken will prove how ammonia can be safely used as a primary fuel, either in new builds or retrofitted vessels," the company said in a statement.

Amogy has several agreements in place to supply its technology for other vessel types worldwide.