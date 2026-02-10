Anemoi, COSCO Shipping Deepen Wind Propulsion Collaboration

Anemoi Marine Technologies and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry have renewed a framework agreement to expand collaboration on the installation of rotor sail wind-propulsion systems across COSCO Shipping subsidiary shipyards.

The renewed agreement builds on cooperation that began in 2022, during which the companies completed the installation of nine rotor sails at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry yards, including installations on very large ore carriers for Vale and U-Ming at the Zhoushan yard.

Under the updated framework, shipowners installing Anemoi rotor sails will be able to access COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s installation services, covering integration design and onboard installation across the group’s shipyard network in China.

“Renewing our framework agreement with CHI marks a major benefit for our customers. By combining CHI’s installation expertise with our proven Rotor Sail technology, we can deliver even more value, clarity and confidence to owners looking to retrofit or install wind-assisted propulsion on their newbuild vessels,” said Nick Contopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Anemoi.

“We are delighted to renew and expand our partnership with Anemoi. Our combined experience position us strongly to support the growing adoption of wind-assisted propulsion. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling greener maritime operations,” added Jony Guo, Director, Repair & Conversion, Commercial Headquarters of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.