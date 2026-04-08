Anschütz Expands Singapore Office

In response to rising demand in Asia and growing ambitions in both the civil and military sectors, Anschuetz Singapore is now taking its next step by relocating to larger and more efficient premises at Bulim Square.

Since its establishment in 2009, Anschuetz Singapore has grown into a team of around 40 specialists.

From Singapore, Anschuetz coordinates service operations throughout the South East Asian region, provides technical support and on board service, and operates one of the largest spare parts hubs within the global Anschütz Group.

Training has also become a key pillar of the company’s work. Crews, technicians and partners, including colleagues from across the Anschütz Group, come to Singapore to build skills, gain hands on experience and prepare for safe, efficient operations.

In recent years, the site has taken on an expanded role in Integrated Bridge System (IBS) projects, including turnkey design, assembly, integration and testing. The naval sector also offers significant potential, with opportunities to further strengthen local capabilities, particularly in in-service support, while deepening technical collaboration.

The new premises at 3 Bulim Square provide modern office units, expanded training areas and a dedicated warehouse, increasing capacity for spare parts, staging and logistics.

More space means more possibilities: new hiring, greater inventory depth, faster project execution and improved delivery reliability, ultimately unlocking further growth and revenue potential. With excellent access to Singapore’s major ports and a future ready setup, Anschuetz Singapore is now stronger than ever in its mission to support customers across the region and beyond.