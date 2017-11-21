Marine Link
Suspected Pirates Apprehended off Somalia

November 21, 2017

  • Six suspected pirates and their vessels were detained following reported attacks on a containership and a fishing vessel off Somalia (Photo: EU NAVFOR Somalia)
  • ITS Virginio Fasan (Photo: EU NAVFOR Somalia)
  • (Photo: EU NAVFOR Somalia)
  • (Photo: EU NAVFOR Somalia)
Six suspected pirates were apprehended by the European Union’s antipiracy force off the coast of Somalia.

 
EU NAVFOR Somalia’s flagship, the Italian vessel ITS Virginio Fasan, detained six crew and their vessels following reported attacks on a 52,000 metric ton containership and a fishing vessel over a 24 hour period on November 17 and 18 in the Southern Somali Basin.
 
During the incidents a number of rocket propelled grenades were fired against the containership, though no damage or injuries were reported, and all crew and vessels are said to be safe.
 
The suspected pirates were apprehended by Italian Marines after their motor whaler and skiff vessels were located by a helicopter search coordinated using information provided by the masters of the attacked vessels.
 
A legal process has begun for the suspected pirates to be transferred to the appropriate authority for prosecution.
