Type Approval for Uprated MAN L51/60DF

MAN Diesel & Turbo said its dual-fuel MAN L51/60DF engine has passed its Type Approval Test (TAT), which ran from October 17 to 20 at the company’s Augsburg works in Germany, in front of the industry’s main classification societies.

The nine-cylinder test engine has an output of 1,150 kW/cylinder at a nominal speed of 500/514 rpm.

The MAN L51/60DF engine can be employed both as marine main-engine and auxiliary engine. Augsburg’s testbed no. 20 hosted the test program of a nine-cylinder version of the engine that ran on fuel oil (DMA) and natural gas

The TAT tested the engine’s alarm and safety system, dual-fuel safety concept, including a test of its pilot-fuel system, and gas supply system. The TAT also tested the integration of MAN Diesel & Turbo’s proprietary SaCoSone engine control system with the engine.

“The MAN L51/60DF, with its improved rated-output and new features such as gas-start capability, is a welcome addition to the ranks with the flexibility to act in a main or auxiliary capacity,” said Lex Nijsen, Head of Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Diesel & Turbo. “Whether operating on fuel oil or gas, I’m certain its efficiency and high power output will be appreciated by the market.”