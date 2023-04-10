Austal to Develop Hydrogen-fueled High-speed Ferry

Australian shipbuilding group Austal will develop a high-speed that runs on hydrogen fuel under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sweden's Gotlandsbolaget (Gotland Company).

A 130-meter-long high-speed catamaran able to operate on hydrogen and other fossil-free fuels, the new vessel Horizon X will be able to run at 35 knots, while transporting 1,650 passengers and up to 450 vehicles.

Håkan Johansson, CEO of Gotland, said, ”This is an important step in our climate journey. We are working on developing our future ships, and in 2022 we presented the second ship model in our Horizon series: Gotland Horizon X. The vessel will be a very good addition to the traffic between the Swedish mainland and Gotland. She will be used foremost during the summer months and make the trip to and from Gotland in under three hours.”

Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg said, “This agreement with the Gotland Company confirms Austal is ready to finalize the design, ready for construction, of a new 130 meter, hydrogen powered, high-speed catamaran that is yet another pathway forward to net zero emissions.”

“Austal has developed vessel designs optimised for various fuel and propulsion technologies, including hydrogen and electricity, that offer a real choice to operators of high speed craft. We look forward to working with the Gotland Company to finalise an exciting new design of the highest standards.”