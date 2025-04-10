Australia Border Force Intercepts Foreign Fishing Vessels

Australian Border Force (ABF) has apprehended 14 foreign fishers and destroyed two foreign fishing vessels in two recent interceptions, as operations targeting illegal fishing continue across the country's northern waters.

On 28 March 2025, the ABF, in partnership with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), detected and apprehended an Indonesian vessel allegedly found to be fishing illegally near Croker Island, Northern Territory.

Nine fishers were identified on board. Officers boarded and inspected the vessel, identifying 750kg of salt used to preserve catch and a variety of fishing equipment. The interception occurred before the crew had a chance to fish and cause damage to Australia's fishing resources.

In consultation with AFMA and after consideration of the operational circumstances, the ABF determined a legislative forfeiture appropriate and seized the fishing equipment and salt. The vessel was seized and disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.

On 1 April 2025, the ABF, in partnership with AFMA, detected and apprehended a second Indonesian vessel allegedly found to be fishing illegally in the vicinity of Croker Island as well.

Five crew members were identified on board. Officers boarded and inspected the vessel, identifying 250kg of sea cucumber and a variety of fishing equipment.

In consultation with AFMA and after consideration of the operational circumstances, the ABF determined a legislative forfeiture was appropriate and seized the fishing equipment and sea cucumber. The catch was returned to the sea.

The vessel was also seized and disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.

ABF transported the 14 crew members of both vessels to Darwin where they will be investigated by AFMA for alleged offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.