Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Nautisk, MarineMTS to Provide ENC Auto-Updates

May 10, 2017

Photo by Nautisk Forlag

 Global maritime software solutions provider Nautisk has announced that it is working with MarineMTS to provide automatic ENC updates to vessels sailing with ECDIS.

 
Nautisk’s new Head of Innovation and Product Development Kjetil Bentsen said: “We approached MarineMTS to work with us to develop a service that would facilitate automatic updates of ENCs onboard vessels sailing global routes.”
 
“The solution that we are launching is revolutionary as it is non type-specific, meaning that it will work with ANY existing ECDIS and through any communication channel.”
 
Marine MTS will provide both the hardware and the protocols needed to access the ECDIS with Nautisk providing the content and software. 
 
The new system will be available for the customer’s own ECDIS system and will harmonize with NaviPlanner, Nautisk’s new voyage planning software which will launch later this month at Norshipping.
 
Bentsen continued: “Marine MTS have proven to be a reliable and very skilled partner for us and we look forward to future co-operations.”
 
Wynne Edwards, managing director, MarineMTS said: “This partnership with Nautisk means customers will be able to improve their existing ECDIS with access to secure, real-time operational data, allowing mariners to streamline their operational capability.”
 
“Our products and services are truly unique, based on a solid foundation of testing and development. They provide flexible and effective solutions, which are fully compatible with existing systems, exceeding anything else currently in the marketplace.”
 
Nautisk has been supplying maritime charts and publications to the merchant marine since 1896, with a strong focus on the shipping market since its beginnings as the chart division of NHST.
 
