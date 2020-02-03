BAE Systems Wins Navy Contract

British multinational BAE Systems was awarded a pair of contracts worth $300 million that will support the Navy in digital endeavors.



The first is a $212 million contract from the Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division to integrate and sustain critical communications systems. As per contract, BAE will design, acquire, integrate and test radio systems for new guided missile destroyers specifically, as well as other unspecified Navy and Coast Guard ships.



Additionally, the company was awarded a separate $104.7 million contract by NAWCAD to provide engineering and technical services to support production, lifetime-support, and in-service engineering for the radio communications C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) systems aboard U.S. Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites.



The work will be focused primarily on the CG 47 Class and DDG 51 Class AEGIS ships.



“Maintaining reliable lines of communication and situational awareness for those at the forefront of national security is a mission-critical priority for BAE Systems and our customers,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business.



“We’re proud to continue supporting the integration of combat systems and solutions for the U.S. Navy as they defend against advanced air, surface, and subsurface threats,” Mark added.



BAE Systems has been a trusted partner to the U.S. Navy for over 45 years, with decades of experience working to develop next-generation solutions for critical shipboard systems.



The company’s electronics experts have experience providing custom, tailor-made solutions to help close communications capability gaps for the U.S. military, including existing work with U.S. Navy C5ISR capability modernization.



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.