Baker Hughes, Hanwha Ocean Partner Up on Ammonia Gas Turbines for Ships

Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean have signed a joint development and collaboration agreement with Baker Hughes to design and produce low carbon ammonia gas turbines, to contribute towards reaching the goal of completely carbon-free operation of ships.

Hanwha Group plans to complete the development of liquefied natural gas carriers and container ships using the ammonia gas turbine propulsion system by 2028.

The ammonia gas turbine to be developed through this collaboration will be based upon the proven, small-size world class turbine technology of Baker Hughes, and a newly-developed ammonia combustion system created by PSM, a U.S.-based Hanwha subsidiary.

The gas turbine will be capable of 100% ammonia combustion, and dual fuel operation with a natural gas and ammonia blend.

It is expected to be a game-changing technology for large ship owners, enabling a completely carbon-free mode of propulsion.

In September 2023, Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean obtained approval in principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to apply ammonia gas turbines to LNG carriers.

PSM successfully completed an initial high-pressure ammonia combustion test campaign and Baker Hughes completed its initial turbine feasibility studies in 2024.

In addition, Hanwha Power Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Gastech 2024 in Houston, U.S., in September last year with a large liquified natural gas carrier shipping company in Europe to convert its propulsion system to an ammonia gas turbine based system.

Through this joint development agreement, Hanwha plans to expand technological cooperation with the goal of developing the world's first completely carbon-free ship and provide innovative solutions that lead the era of fossil fuel elimination.

“This collaborative development of a low-carbon ammonia gas turbine will be a significant turning point in the global shipbuilding and shipping industry, accelerating the transition to eco-friendly fuel propulsion for ships,” said Son Young-chang, vice president and head of Hanwha Ocean’s Product Strategy Technology Institute.

“Decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and transportation is one of the most pressing but high-potential opportunities of our time. We believe fuel switching to ammonia will play a key role in achieving significant emissions reductions across these sectors, and to realize this ambition, the industry needs more partnerships such as this. Together, we will continue to lead by example and take energy forward,” added Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president of Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes.