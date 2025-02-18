BAR Technologies, CMET Team on WindWings

Following the launch of the new 20m and 24m WindWings in September 2024, BAR Technologies and CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd (CMET) entered into a collaboration agreement to begin production of these models, responding to the surge in market demand from shipowners and operators of Handymax bulkers, chemical tankers, and general cargo vessels. The introduction of these new models is aimed at broadening the vessel range able to access wind-assisted propulsion is accessible to a broader range of vessel types.

WindWings incorporates a fail-safe self-feathering system capable of handling extreme conditions, including winds of up to 100 knots.

BAR Technologies WindWings offer a patented three-element wing design that the founder claimes generates 2.5 times the lift of traditional single-element wings.