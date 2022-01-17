Bermuda Pilots Order New Launch from Gladding-Hearn

Somerset, Mass shipbuilder Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, said it will build a a new Chesapeake Class pilot boat for the Bermudan Government's Department of Marine and Port Services.

The shipyard, which built a 61’ pilot/rescue vessel for the port service in 2011, said the new launch will be built to Lloyd’s Register class for scheduled delivery in early 2023.

With a deep-V hull designed by Ray Hunt Design, the new all-aluminum pilot boat measures 52.11’ overall, with a 15.10’ beam and a 4.8’ draft. Powered by twin Caterpillar C-18 diesel engines, each producing 670 Bhp at 2100 rpm, the vessel’s top speed is expected to reach 22 knots.

The engines will turn a pair of five-blade Brunton NiBrAl propellers via ZF 500-1-A gear boxes. The launch will be equipped with a 9 kW Northern Lights genset.

The vessel’s wheelhouse is set aft of amidship on a flush deck. With forward-leaning front windows, the wheelhouse, with a center helm, is outfitted with four Norsap shock-mitigating reclining seats, a baggage rack, settee and cabinetry. The forecastle will include an enclosed head and a split settee/berth with storage below for safety gear. The vessel’s interior is cooled by two 16,000 Btu reverse-cycle Marine-Air air conditioning units.

Outside, a ladder on the back of the wheelhouse provides access to the roof. A Harken TR-31 safety rail track system will be installed on the wheelhouse handrail. A boarding ladder and a set of recessed steps at the transom will assist in pilot rescue operations.