Blakeley BoatWorks Delivers Pushboat to Cooper Marine

Mobile, AL-based Blakeley BoatWorks has announced the completion and delivery of Hull 107, formally named M/V Claire Ellen, to Cooper Marine’s Louisiana operations.

Designed by Farrell and Norton and built by Blakeley BoatWorks, the 70-foot long, 28-foot wide, 1,600 horsepower vessel is fully compliant with the latest United States Coast Guard Subchapter M regulatory requirements.



The new pushboat is the sixth 70 foot workboat delivered by Blakeley to to Cooper Marine-Louisiana. Powered by two (2) Caterpillar C32 800 HP Tier 3 diesel marine engines and coupled to two (2) Twin Disc MGX5222 gears, the vessel's electrical power is supplied by two (2) Caterpillar C4.4 Tier 3 generators.



In addition to the delivery of M/V Claire Ellen, Blakeley BoatWorks has also begun construction on a seventh 1,600 horsepower vessel, Hull 113, for Cooper Marine’s Louisiana operations.



Situated on 26 acres in heart of the port of Mobile and with capacity to simultaneously service up to 15 towing vessels and barges, Blakeley BoatWorks (BBW) is equipped with a 1,900-ton floating dry dock, 660-ton travel lift, and four covered fabrication shops. Cooper Marine’s operations are powered by 42 towing vessels, 450 hopper barges, and one of the country's largest fleet of dry bulk gantry and floating derrick cranes.