Marine Link
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Maersk Booking System Back In Action after Cyber Attack

June 28, 2017

Photo: Maersk Line

Photo: Maersk Line

Maersk Line, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday its cargo booking system was back up and running after a global cyber attack crippled its IT networks a day earlier.
 
"Further to earlier communications, we are now able to accept bookings via INTTRA," the company said on Twitter. "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo."
 
Earlier, Maersk said it was using alternative channels to take orders manually and to communicate with customers until it could resolve its IT problems.


(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by David Clarke)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News