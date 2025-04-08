bound4blue Installs ‘Largest Ever’ Suction Sails on LDC’s Juice Carrier

Spanish wind propulsion system supplier bound4blue has installed ‘world’s largest’ suction sails onboard the juice carrier MV Atlantic Orchard, chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Wisby Tankers.

The four bound4blue’s 26-meter high eSAILS were installed in under a day per unit, as planned. When sailing, the 2014-built vessel, which was originally a dry bulk vessel before undergoing a conversion in 2020, will now enjoy simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance, taking advantage of the Wind Reward Factor, with further CII, EU ETS, and additional regulatory benefits.

Depending on trading routes, the vessel will now benefit from fuel consumption and emission savings, projected to reach around 10%, also unlocking commercial advantages.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems were identified for MV Atlantic Orchard following an exhaustive review of emissions reducing and efficiency boosting technology by LDC’s shipping decarbonization team.

Lloyd’s Register was then called in to provide an expert third-party assessment of competing solutions, before bound4blue’s fully autonomous system was selected in late 2023.

“eSAILs open an easy, proven and economically beneficial pathway to greener operations for a wide variety of shipping segments, including unique vessel types such as juice carriers. This specialist project is a prime example of how our technology meets customer needs.

“In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation, and full unit programming carried out in one co-ordinated yard visit,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder, bound4blue.