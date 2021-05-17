Marine Link
Monday, May 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

BSM Debuts Digital Pay Platform for Seafarers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 17, 2021

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) launched BSM NiumPay, a digital payment platform for its seafarers and their families to manage finances. The new payment platform provides seafarers with a multi-currency eWallet and a complimentary VISA card. In addition, a supplementary VISA card is available for the seafarer’s family.

With BSM NiumPay, seafarers can receive and send funds home in real-time, exchange money at best trading rates as well as withdraw cash at most ATMs worldwide. Furthermore, it includes a multi-currency account, allowing seafarers to manage their balances in all major currencies. Whenever an urgent advance payment is needed, the Master can easily top up the seafarer’s eWallet instantly.

"The eWallet is uniquely designed for BSM to meet the specific needs of seafarers, taking into account their global work environment. By partnering with Nium, a Singapore-based fintech company, we ensure that all services can be seamlessly and conveniently accessed through a single app on the user’s mobile phone”, said Haymon Sinapius, Investment Manager at Innoport.

Following the first successful trials aboard ten vessels, BSM is now targeting a broad and fast implementation to connect its seafarers, vessel by vessel, starting with the Asia-Pacific region.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News