Bureau Veritas Grants AIP to InfraCore for Lightweight Rudder Flap

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) aid it has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to InfraCore Company for its design, modelling, production and testing of a full glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) rudder flap for an 18,500 TEU containership.

The certificate was delivered as a result of the EU-funded project RAMSSES - Realization and Demonstration of Advanced Material Solutions for Sustainable and Efficient Ships – which aims to expand the application and usage of innovative materials to build more efficient and sustainable ships.

Lightweight and other advanced materials, for example, were identified as technologies with high potential but development for use in the maritime sector was lagging. Increased freedom of design of a composite rudder flap can improve hydrodynamic performance, lifetime and reduce maintenance cost.

RAMSSES was initiated to validate and fast track approvals on the usage of innovative materials to improve the life cycle performance of European built ships and maritime structures, assisting the industry to build more sustainable and efficient ships at pace, while reducing their environmental footprint and making the industry more competitive at a global scale.

An important aspect of RAMSSES was the role classification societies play in developing a more efficient and agreed upon standard risk assessment. Bureau Veritas successfully defined a first draft of the approval process to be considered within RAMSSES project, pioneering the safety and performance of new technologies.