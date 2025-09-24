Bureau Veritas Greenlights Ammonia-Powered LR2 Tanker with PEM Fuel Cells

MISC Berhad (MISC) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have received the Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for the design of the world’s first ammonia-fueled LR2 tanker powered by Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology.

The AiP from BV confirms the technical feasibility of the concept as well as initial conformity to the applicable rules, industry codes, and standards.

The AiP was awarded as part of a strategic joint development project involving MISC, SHI, and BV.

This initiative focuses on the design and development of a large-scale commercial vessel that integrates PEMFC technology developed by Vinssen and is integrated with an Ammonia Cracking System (ACS) engineered by Panasia.

The design is expected to enable full-scale power for vessel propulsion, cargo handling, and onboard energy needs, surpassing previous applications, which have been limited to small vessels or auxiliary loads.

The vessel is developed to meet stringent International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations while delivering significant operational benefits.

In the joint development project, MISC serves as the ship owner and operator, leading vessel operations, commercial feasibility studies, and market adoption strategies. SHI contributes its shipbuilding expertise, overseeing vessel design, system integration, and engineering development.

As the classification society, BV is responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance, conducting risk assessments, and granting the AiP, if it complies with the applicable BV’s Rules for classification.