Marine Link
Saturday, March 26, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

BV AiP for Solid Sail, which aims to slash Cruise Ship Emissions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 25, 2022

Chantiers de l’Atlantique's innovative sailing propulsion system 'Solid Sail' receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas. © Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Chantiers de l’Atlantique's innovative sailing propulsion system 'Solid Sail' receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas. © Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Bureau Veritas (BV) delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Chantiers de l’Atlantique for its sailing propulsion system, Solid Sail, tailored for the large ships market.

Solid Sail is a 1,200 sq. m. rigid sail made of composite panels assembled together, which was developed specifically for large vessels. The system overcomes the usual size limitations of standard fabric sails. Moreover, the rigidity of the sail panels induces less flapping and therefore increases the estimated life compared to a soft sail.

Increasing the energy efficiency of cruise ships and lowering their impact on the environment are two of the main objectives of Ecorizon, Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s 14-year old R&D program dedicated to ship energy and environmental efficiencies.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Top Dutch Shipowners

Can Wind Propulsion Work by Keeping it Simple?

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week