Canada Awards Icebreaker Contract to Davie

Canadian shipbuilder Davie has been awarded a contract by the Government of Canada for the construction of a polar icebreaker.

Work will begin this year on the agreement valued at $3.25 billion. Davie will deliver its production-ready heavy icebreaker design called the Polar Max to Canada by 2030.

To support the rapid delivery of the ship, Davie will capitalize on the expertise of Helsinki Shipyard, which was acquired by Davie in 2023 with the support of the Québec government. Helsinki Shipyard has built over 50% of all the world’s icebreakers.

With Finland’s unique expertise and track record building polar icebreakers, this will deliver Canadian ships faster and cheaper, and get them on the ice quicker, says the government.

As part of its fleet renewal plan, the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is acquiring two polar icebreakers. The other polar icebreaker is being built by Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards.

These larger, more powerful polar icebreakers will ensure the CCG’s operations continue at higher latitudes for longer periods and better respond to maritime emergencies.

Since 2010, Canadian shipyards have delivered eight large vessels and 34 small vessels to the RCN and the CCG, while supporting federal fleets with critical repair, refit and maintenance work.

The CCG currently has 18 icebreakers of varying sizes and capabilities, making it the second-largest icebreaking fleet in the world.

Chantier Davie has already played a critical role in supporting Canada’s fleets, receiving over $2.8 billion in contracts from 2012 to 2023 for various types of work on ships for the CCG, the RCN and Transport Canada.



