Caudwell Marine Expands

Caudwell Marine, a marine manufacturing business owned by John Caudwell, is poised for its official diesel outboard launch in 2025. In step, the company announced the move to a new dedicated manufacturing facility and corporate head quarters in February 2025.

This relocation combines Caudwell Marine's outboard production line and functional headquarters into one facility marking an exciting milestone in the business’s growth and vision for the future. The new location situated in Coventry and conveniently close to major road, rail and air transport hubs, offers significant advantages. The move positions Caudwell Marine to streamline its outboard manufacturing operations, foster closer collaborations between its engineering, manufacturing and commercial teams and scale its capabilities in readiness of the hotly anticipated launch of the AX300 outboard.

“Our new Coventry headquarters represent more than just a change in our address – they are a statement of our ambition and confirm our commitment to building world-beating solutions for the global marine marketplace,” said Sarah Simpson, CEO of Caudwell Marine. “By bringing our production line and support functions all under one roof in Coventry, we’re creating an environment where engineering innovation, manufacturing efficiency and collaborative teamwork can thrive. This ensures that we're well prepared for our exciting outboard launch later this year.”

Since its early inception in 2006 in South Africa, Caudwell Marine has been dedicated to redefining marine propulsion technology through advanced engineering approaches. The new premises will play a key role in supporting the company's vision of not just developing an outboard to rival global players but to ensure a world class after sales and support service.