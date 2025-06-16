Challenges to Lifecycle Design with Greener Solutions

Ships are designed to operate for decades—often up to 50 years or more. While routine repairs and sometimes major retrofits are expected throughout that lifespan, these vessels must be engineered from the start with longevity in mind. As the maritime industry pushes for greener, low-emission technologies, new challenges arise in lifecycle design—especially when balancing sustainability with long-term reliability. As a result, designers are faced with obstacles that are not present in traditional designs.

What are a few of the unique challenges presented by the addition of more environmentally friendly technologies—and how do they impact the long-term success of vessel design? Let’s take a closer look.





LONG-TERM VIABILITY OF EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

The potential longevity of an individual system to be installed aboard a vessel is one important aspect to consider during the design process. This is an especially critical consideration when it comes to newer technologies or applications thereof, such as batteries or fuel cells. It can be difficult to assess the market stability of a relatively new product, as it has not been proven to have long-term viability or availability. Although the future of technology is necessarily uncertain, several factors, such as product history and engineering practices, may contribute to a prediction of whether a system could become obsolete or unsupported. At Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), we leverage our engineering expertise to assess these technologies and help clients make future forward decisions.

Additionally, the intended life of certain equipment is known to be limited. For example, large-scale battery installations are often designed with a lifespan of approximately 10 years. As a result, further design considerations must be made regarding replacing this equipment, such as access and removal paths.





LACK OF STANDARDIZATION

The lack of industry-wide standards is another major hurdle. For example, there is a variety of unique plug and socket combinations for a ship to connect to shoreside fast charging and an even greater range of different infrastructure arrangements to employ those chargers. The development of standards supports a wide variety of improvements to operation including more efficient repairs, maintenance, replacements, and system longevity. Having an established standard at the start of a design simplifies the choices for owners and results in long term solutions with considerable technological support.

The extended lifetime of a ship further complicates adopting a standard solution because any non-standard products are in circulation for longer. As a comparison, the automotive industry is also developing new technologies and working towards adopting additional standards, particularly with plug-in chargers. While infrastructure is being built up around several iterations of a plug and socket, the non-standard chargers will become obsolete and phased out much quicker than a solution for the marine industry due to the more limited expected lifetime of an automobile compared to a ship.





LIMITED HISTORICAL DATA

Designing a ship with traditional technology has become more efficient over time due to the decades of experience engineers and operators have with the tried and trusted systems. With new technologies, it is critical to carefully analyze the options and be aware of how the system could be beneficial or detrimental to the design. Much more research and experience with green solutions is necessary before they can be designed and operated as efficiently as a historically traditional ship.





EVOLVING REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Regulations for conventional fuels and equipment are well established and have guided vessel design for decades. Comparatively, as alternative fuels and extensive electrical systems become more common, regulatory frameworks are still catching up. Rules and regulations for greener technologies are emerging and evolving, with the potential for significant changes in the coming years. This regulatory uncertainty creates added complexity for vessel designers and operators.

While adopting environmentally friendly technologies adds complexity, EBDG is committed to helping clients meet these challenges head-on. Our team supports forward-thinking vessel designs that align with both today’s goals and tomorrow’s innovations—paving the way for a more sustainable maritime industry.





About the Author: Maggie Stagner joined Elliott Bay Design Group in 2022, bringing a variety of engineering skills, including drawing development of vessel structures and electrical systems and preparing trim and stability procedures. Her combined naval architecture and electrical engineering experience allow Maggie to support multiple tasks on varied projects providing accurate engineering results on all phases of vessel design and modifications. Maggie graduated from the University of Michigan with an MSE and BSE in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and a minor in Electrical Engineering.