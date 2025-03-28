Charred Remains of Solong Towed to Scottish Port

The charred remains of the ship that ploughed into a tanker in the North Sea were towed into a Scottish port on Friday (March 28).

The ship, Portuguese-flagged Solong, hit the anchored Stena Immaculate, a U.S. military-contracted tanker, on March 10, causing a fire, and forcing both crews to abandon their vessels.

Initial concerns of an environmental disaster subsided as assessments showed the jet fuel had mostly burned off and there was no sign of other leaks from either ship.

All 23 crew members of the Stena Immaculate and 13 of the 14 crew on the Solong were rescued. A Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, died in the incident.

