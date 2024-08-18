Chartering First for NYK Methanol-Fueled Bulk Carrier

NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers is timer chartering a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier after reaching an agreement with Kambara Kisen.

The 65,700dwt vessel is currently under construction at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and is scheduled for delivery in spring 2025. This ship will be the first methanol-fueled bulk carrier operated by the NYK Group.

The ultramax vessel’s primary fuels are expected to be bio-methanol and e-methanol as it transports various cargoes including grain and ore.



