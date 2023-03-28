China’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Passenger Catamaran Launched

China’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered boat “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat No. 1” has been launched in Guangdong.

“Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat No. 1” is a 164 foot long, 33 foot wide passenger catamaran capable of reaching a maximum speed of 17 miles/hr. It is powered by a 500 kW hydrogen fuel cell with a 1,800 kWh lithium battery system and has a range of 124 miles. The steel-hulled vessel has an aluminum superstructure and glass curtain wall construction.

It is expected to lead the way for zero emissions vessels for China’s inland waterways and is designed according to Class B service area and Class J2 service section standards for inland waterways. To promote the widespread application of hydrogen energy in the Three Gorges region, the Three Gorges Group has invested heavily in supporting the construction of shore-based hydrogen bunkering stations.

The vessel was designed by Wuhan Changjiang Ship Design Institute and built by Jianglong Shipbuilding for China Yangtze Power to China Classification Society (CCS) rules. The fuel cell and lithium battery systems were designed by the No. 712 Research Institute of China Shipping Group.

The vessel has obtained the characters of classification and class notations of FC-POWER 1, Green Ship-3, I-ship (M), EEDI-3 and Electrical Propulsion System, and has a higher green and intelligent ship rating.

CCS proposed a design scheme for the fuel cell treatment that meets the design criteria of the IMO “Interim Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Fuel Cell Power Installations”, carried out hydrogen leakage in the hydrogen cylinder storage room, conducted as simulation analysis of the consequences of diffusion disasters, and helped the designer to work out a feasible ship layout scheme.

This use of hydrogen fuel cells will provide an important theoretical basis and data support for the subsequent promotion of hydrogen fuel cell boats in China, says CCS.