China's First Offshore Hydrogen-Ammonia-Methanol Platform Starts Operating

China's first integrated offshore hydrogen-ammonia-methanol project, which will produce clean fuels for ships, has entered the trial operation phase in Yantai, in eastern Chinse province of Shandong.

Jointly developed by CHN Energy Hydrogen Energy Technology, CIMC Raffles and Guoneng Hydrogen Innovation Technology (Beijing), the initiative represents the nation’s first comprehensive demonstration project for offshore hydrogen production, storage, transportation and utilization across the entire industrial chain.

The operational trial phase was started following the completion of construction on March 27.

The project’s centerpiece is a semi-submersible offshore hydrogen production platform towering over 50 meters in height and weighing more than 20,000 tons.

Equipped with photovoltaic power generation systems and electrochemical energy storage devices, the platform is said to be able to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

It houses three hydrogen production units, including direct seawater electrolysis and freshwater electrolysis systems, alongside a desalination module capable of producing five tons of freshwater daily for hydrogen generation.

The hydrogen produced is converted into methanol and ammonia to address storage and transportation challenges.

Leveraging offshore renewable energy for off-grid hydrogen production, the project converts green hydrogen into ammonia and methanol.

These outputs serve dual purposes as clean marine fuels and critical industrial raw materials.

The project started construction in September 2024, and passed China Classification Society’s (CCS) design compliance review in January 2025.

Its completion marks a significant milestone in establishing technical specifications and standards for China’s offshore hydrogen production sector, addressing previously unmet regulatory and operational frameworks.