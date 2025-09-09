Chinese Companies Partner to Produce Fittings for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

Hong Kong-based Luda Technology Group subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company, has signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements with several Chinese shipbuilders, including China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company, to jointly manufacture specialty-material flanges and pipe fittings for ammonia-fueled vessels.

This initiative contributes to the Chinese shipbuilding industry's efforts to achieve supply chain autonomy.

Given the high corrosiveness and hydrogen embrittlement risks of ammonia fuel on metal materials, traditional carbon and stainless steels fall short of the stringent requirements. Luda Taian has proactively invested in testing ammonia-resistant materials, including high-nickel alloys and special stainless steels, along with the development of corresponding welding and heat treatment processes.

The company's advanced physical and chemical laboratories and testing centers enable comprehensive performance testing and life-cycle assessment of new material samples, ensuring all products meet the most rigorous international standards. Luda Taian holds a full range of certifications from leading international classification societies including DNV, ABS, CCS, LR, and BV.

Under the agreements, Luda Taian will become a core supplier to the shipbuilders, delivering a full portfolio of certified products for high value-added vessel types currently under construction, such as LNG carriers, ultra-large container ships, chemical tankers, and luxury cruise ships.

The parties will also establish joint technical R&D teams to drive innovation in areas such as new material applications, advanced process development, and digital supply chain management.



