CHIRP Introduces Fishing Sector Safety Newsletter

Voluntary near-miss reporting scheme CHIRP Maritime is celebrating its 20th anniversary by introducing a new fishing sector safety newsletter alongside its regular 'Maritime FEEDBACK' editions.

Adam Parnell, CHIRP Director (Maritime), says: “We hope to create a safe and non-judgemental learning environment where fishers can share, and learn from, the experiences of others. This helps to prevent similar incidents in the future and contributes to a safer maritime environment overall.”

The issue includes incidents such as when a failure to communicate maintenance intentions led to a grievous accident. In another, the hidden dangers that can arise from historical conflicts – in this case, unexploded ordnance - are highlighted.

A collision between a fishing vessel and a ferry within a port highlights the cascading effects of deviating from local communication protocols. An incident involving a fisher falling overboard underlines the importance of personal safety equipment and self-rescue measures. Carrying a waterproof handheld VHF radio or a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and rigging self-rescue ladders are crucial steps in ensuring fishers’ safety, especially when operating single-handedly, says Parnell.

CHIRP’s independent, confidential incident and near-miss reporting program improves safety at sea for mariners worldwide by investigating every report and publishing anonymised findings to raise awareness of safety issues.



