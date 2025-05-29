Christopher Columbus Replica Flagship Sets Sail in London

A replica of Christopher Columbus's flagship Nao Santa Maria opened to public at London's St. Katharine Docks Marina on Thursday (May 29).

The original ship was one of the three used by Columbus's crew in 1492 when he discovered territories in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The 93 feet replica carries the Spanish flag as the Italian explorer's voyage was sponsored by Spanish monarchs. A smaller Union Jack also hangs on the mast, marking the replica's British pitstop.

The Nao Santra Maria replica was built under the Nao Victoria Foundation, the non-profit that previously constructed another a replica of Columbus's other ship Galeón Andalucía, which dropped anchor in London in 2024.

Sticking to the original blueprint, the replica is built out of mixed materials with most of the body made of oak wood. The ship's hull is made of fibreglass covered in oak wood while the masts are of steel.

"We have five decks a and five masts with sails, and nowadays we are 14 people sailing mostly, more or less. But in the past it would be like around 45 and 50 people," says project manager Desireé Gonzales.

Apart from the main body, the replica also features period-accurate additions like cannons, journals, lanterns, and rudders in the lower decks. The captain's quarters also house a skeleton who is supposed to be the captain of the original Nao Santa Maria.

Gonzales and her Spanish crewmates set sail from Andalusia in southern Spain before arriving in London. The ship will remain docked in the city and open to visitors until June 8.

