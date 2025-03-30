CIMAC Publishes Methanol FAQ

CIMAC has released a new guideline titled “Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – ISO 6583:2024: Methanol as a Fuel for Marine Applications – General Requirements and Specifications.”

CIMAC is the leading global non-profit association promoting the development of ship propulsion, train drive and power generation. The association consists of national member associations and corporate members in America, Asia and Europe.

The new FAQ document addresses 32 frequently asked questions across six sections.

It follows the publication of ISO 6583:2024 in November 2024, the first standard for methanol as a marine fuel.

CIMAC WG 7 Fuels formed a sub-group, led by Julia Svensson from MAN Energy Solutions, comprising industry experts from both CIMAC and ISO working groups.

“Methanol is a new fuel in the marine industry, and it is crucial to provide clear answers and clarifications,” said Svensson. “The guideline includes a schematic illustration to explain how to sum up methanol impurities and water content, which can be challenging. It also addresses the differences between the three methanol grades and the necessity of having a standard.”

CIMAC WG 7 Fuels consists of experienced specialists within marine fuels. Their goal is to prepare recommendations and make tools for the industry on how to operate on fuel and choose fuels that will ensure safe operation of the diesel engines.



