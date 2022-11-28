ClassNK Grants AIP for Ammonia-fueled 200,000 DWT Bulk Carrier

Classification society ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for an ammonia fueled 200,000 DWT type bulk carrier jointly developed by ITOCHU Corporation, Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd., Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), and NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

ClassNK said it carried out the design review of the vessel in line with Part C of its "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”. In addition, the risk assessment through HAZID (Hazard Identification Study) was verified and issued the AIP on verifying that it complies with the prescribed requirements.

The AIP confirms the design, while still in its initial stages, conforms to existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules.

The five companies aim to deliver the vessel in 2026, and ClassNK will continue to support as the certification body.

As the maritime industry continues to make strides to decarbonize, ammonia is gaining interest as a cleaner burning marine fuel since it does not emit CO2 when combusted.