ClassNK Grants Approval for SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage Tank

ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a methanol fuel tank design concept developed by SRC Group, which uses a Sandwich Plate System (SPS) technology to almost double shipboard storage capacity for both methanol and ethanol.

The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

With the growing adoption of alternative fuels such as methanol in the maritime industry, the development of safe and efficient fuel storage solutions has become increasingly important.

In contrast to traditional fuel tanks, where internal and external walls are separated by a cofferdam of at least 600 mm, methanol superstorage features SPS technology - a solid elastomer core ‘sandwiched’ between two steel plates that is 25-millimetre-thick.

The solution delivers 85% more storage capacity than a conventional tank, according to SRC Group.

In anticipation of future application to actual vessels and to facilitate the final approval process, ClassNK presented the concept overview and key technical considerations to the Panama Maritime Authority prior to the issuance of the AiP and received its acknowledgment.

“With many methanol-ready ships now in operation, under construction or on order and ethanol also gaining traction, fuel storage has become an area of intense industry interest.”

“Because of its low volumetric energy density compared to HFO, a methanol tank would need to hold over twice the volume to generate the same energy, for example. This has consequences for ship range and design. SRC’s methanol fuel tank concept represents an approach to addressing this challenge,” said Mr Ryohei Sakai, Manager (Project Hull), Technical Solution Department, ClassNK.