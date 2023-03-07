ClassNK Issues Four AiPs for GTT Alternative Fuel Projects
ClassNK has issued four Approvals in Principle (AiPs) to GTT, following latest development projects in alternative fuels. The four AIPs include:
- Concept of 12,500m3 LNG Dual-fuelled VLCC fitted with Mark III Flex system
- Concept of LNG Fuel Tanks with NH3 ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH3, risk assessment and Boil-off gas management
- Concept of 8,000 CEU PCTC LNG Dual-fuelled with NH3 ready notation
- Recycool system applied to LNG fuelled vessels which is designed for allowing the reliquefaction of LNG evaporation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic losses