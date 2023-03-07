Marine Link
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
ClassNK Issues Four AiPs for GTT Alternative Fuel Projects

March 7, 2023

The AiP handover ceremony - Right: Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO, GTT; Left: Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer/Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK. Image courtesy GTT

ClassNK has issued four Approvals in Principle (AiPs) to GTT, following latest development projects in alternative fuels. The four AIPs include:

  • Concept of 12,500m3 LNG Dual-fuelled VLCC fitted with Mark III Flex system
  • Concept of LNG Fuel Tanks with NH3 ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH3, risk assessment and Boil-off gas management
  • Concept of 8,000 CEU PCTC LNG Dual-fuelled with NH3 ready notation
  • Recycool system applied to LNG fuelled vessels which is designed for allowing the reliquefaction of LNG evaporation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic losses
