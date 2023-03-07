ClassNK Issues Four AiPs for GTT Alternative Fuel Projects

Related News

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

UAE-based logistics giant DP World announced its BOXBAY high-bay storage system will be installed to boost container handling…

Kyiv Holding Online Talks with Partners on Grain Export Deal Extension

Ukraine has started online talks with partners on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at ensuring Kyiv can keep…

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business. Agrees to Sell 37 Vessels to Tidewater

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Solstad Offshore has agreed to sell 37 platform supply vessels to the U.S. firm Tidewater…

Edda Wind Orders Four CSOVs from Fincantieri's Vard

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed a contract with offshore wind vessel operator Edda Wind…

Trending News

Campbell Acquires NGL's Towboat and Barge Fleet

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business. Agrees to Sell 37 Vessels to Tidewater

Russia Begins Diesel Exports to Saudi Arabia