ClassNK, Prevention at Sea to Deliver Dry Bulk Management Standard Training

February 16, 2026

© Prevention at Sea

ClassNK and Prevention at Sea have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) training to shipping companies worldwide.

Both parties have agreed to explore future synergies and expanded cooperation in related areas, including gap analysis and benchmarking of Safety Management Systems (SMS) against DryBMS requirements and other key maritime standards such as RightShip RISQ, SIRE, and TMSA.

The collaboration also envisages undertaking joint projects to support shipping companies in designing and implementing comprehensive compliance strategies aligned with DryBMS and other industry standards, as well as the development of mutually branded guidance materials.

