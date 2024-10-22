CMA CGM and SUEZ Partner on Biomethane

CMA CGM Group and circular waste management company SUEZ have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term industrial partnership on biomethane, a renewable fuel produced through waste recovery, to help decarbonise shipping in Europe.

Th agreement aims for:

• The supply by SUEZ of up to 100,000 tonnes of biomethane per year by 2030. This biomethane would be used by the CMA CGM Group for its gas-powered ships.

• The creation of a joint investment structure with an initial funding of 100 million euros ($108 million) for a first stage by 2030 to develop biomethane production facilities. These sites, initially located in Europe, would supply both CMA CGM Group and other players in the sector.

• Joint research and development initiatives aimed at designing innovative technologies for the production of biofuels, in particular via a hydrothermal gasification process.

CMA CGM Group has set itself the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. The group has invested $18 billion in orders for 131 vessels capable of using low-carbon energies (biomethane, biomethanol and synthetic fuels), which will be operational by 2028.

The group is also working alongside energy providers to develop production facilities and supply chains for these fuels.

SUEZ has extensive expertise in the production of local and sustainable energy and secondary raw materials from waste to support the decarbonization of local authorities and industrial customers. Through its circular solutions, SUEZ enabled its clients to avoid the emission of 6.4 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023. In particular, the company converts 5 million tonnes of waste into energy every year, and produced 382 GWh of biomethane in 2023.



