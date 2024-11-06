Coach Solutions adds Live Weather Forecasting

Coach Solutions, a leading SaaS provider in the shipping industry, has upgraded its Valid Voyage optimization solution to include live weather conditions and forecasts.

The Weather Viewer functionality is available to both crew onboard ship and shoreside managers simultaneously. Data is included in a live map view and can also be accessed as a PDF if the ship is operating in a low bandwidth environment.

“We are able to predict the majority of vessel performance parameters with increasing accuracy, but weather is the one factor that shipowners cannot completely plan for,” said Christian Rae Holm, CEO, Coach Solutions. “Adding Weather Viewer to the Valid Voyage module provides crews and vessel operators with an additional tool to improve transparency that can drive safety and greater efficiency.”

Users can also step forward in time to explore potential risks based on forecast weather conditions up to 10 days in advance.

Weather conditions continue to play a key role in the execution of a safe and efficient voyage. The data provided by Coach is sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and includes pressure lines, cyclones, wave height and direction.

Access to real-time weather data along the vessel track ensures that both the master and the vessel manager are on the same page, improving teamwork and reducing potential operational misunderstandings. It also empowers the vessel master to make better-informed decisions more quickly, without having to wait for onshore support.

Coach Solutions’ Valid Voyage solution utilizes proven fuel models to ensure accurate speed and consumption profiles for all vessels, improving accuracy of voyage estimates, even on short-term and voyage charters.