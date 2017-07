Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has released new rules for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled coastal and inland vessels. The new rules, which come in addition to its already established rules for ocean going ships, aim to underscore the increasing importance of using cleaner fuels, and help maritime stakeholders to promote environment friendly fuels for coastal and inland vessels, the class society said.

The rules for gas fuelled vessels have been developed based on a study of the various international requirements such as the ESTRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation Vessels), the IMO IGF Code and consultations with various stakeholders.