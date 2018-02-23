Tug Sinks after Collision off Maine

A tugboat sank after it collided with another about three miles off the coast of Maine.

One of the two crewmen aboard the 40-foot tugboat Helen Louise alerted U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders Wednesday that their vessel collided with the 80-foot tugboat Capt Mackintire while they had it in tow about three miles south of Kennebunk, Maine, early Thursday. The Capt Mackintire had no crew aboard.

A Coast Guard boat crew on scene confirmed there were no injuries and escorted the tug Helen Louise with the two crew aboard into Portsmouth, N.H., where it safely moored.

Another Coast Guard vessel, the 87-foot cutter Reef Shark, established a tow with the tugboat Capt Mackintire, with intentions to bring the boat into Portland, Maine. The Capt Mackintire began taking on water while in transit, forcing the crew to cut the towline where it sunk in about 158 feet of water.

The Coast Guard said it is working with federal, state and local authorities to evaluate pollution potential and respond to reports of sheening in the area where the tug sank.