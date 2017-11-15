Engine Contract Awarded for LCS 27

Fairbanks Morse said it has been selected to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) that will power the U.S. Navy’s newest Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship, LCS 27.

Construction of the engines will begin later this year, and they are scheduled to be delivered in 2019 to Marinette Marine Corporation in Marinette, Wis., where the new warship is being built. The engine manufacturer will then support installation and testing including sea trials for the vessel.

The two 16-cylinder Colt-Pielstick PA6B STC diesel engines will deliver over 12 MW of propulsion power and are among the largest medium speed diesel engines manufactured in the U.S.

The U.S. Navy has rigorous shock qualification and testing requirements for surface combatant ships, and Fairbanks Morse said it has a proven history of providing engines that meet or exceed all compliance standards: 75 percent of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet is powered by Fairbanks Morse engines.

“Fairbanks Morse has supplied the Navy with military-grade diesel engines for use in missioncritical applications for more than 70 years,” said Andrew Smith, leader of Fairbanks Morse’s marine business segment. “We have also qualified many different engine models to meet ABS Naval Vessel Rules (NVR) standards. This rigorous testing regime really helps us to refine and deliver a reliable, proven product that is fit for battle and the arduous operating conditions experienced by our brave U.S. Navy and Coast Guard forces around the world.”

The LCS 27 will utilize Fairbanks Morse diesel engines for its primary propulsion because they provide economical and reliable cruising power when the ship is traveling at lower speeds, the manufacturer said. For high speed operation, the ship uses either gas turbines or gas turbines combined with the diesel engines.