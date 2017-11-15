Engine Contract Awarded for LCS 27
Fairbanks Morse said it has been selected to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) that will power the U.S. Navy’s newest Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship, LCS 27.
