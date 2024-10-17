CORSICA linea Adopts AI Voyage Optimization Tool

Since April 2024, CORSICA linea has deployed the voyage optimization solution from French start-up Spinergie, a maritime technology company specializing in monitoring ship performance using big data and artificial intelligence (AI).

CORSICA linea plans to achieve a 40% reduction in its CO2 emissions by 2030.

The Voyage Optimizer is a decision-support tool that helps choose the most fuel-efficient and CO2-reducing voyage plan. By analyzing onboard sensor data and meteorological information, the too creates consumption models for each ship and allows for real-time monitoring of their activity and performance.

Fuel consumption simulations offer ship captains the opportunity to arbitrate, based on reliable data, between different route and speed scenarios to make the best decisions before departure, also considering operational constraints (management of schedules and port times, logistics) and weather uncertainties.

The tool also helps improve fleet management from shore-based services through a more detailed analysis of consumption sources, more precise identification of fuel reduction levers, and better control of schedules and port times.

The tool brings an estimated 4% reduction in fuel consumption per crossing and 10,000 tons of CO2 avoided annually.

In the long term, CORSICA linea's fleet center, developed within Spinergie's Vessel Performance module, will enable a 360-degree evaluation of the fleet's energy performance, including the impact of technical choices made to reduce ship consumption and an accurate data analysis of energy efficiency losses.

CORSICA linea commissioned its first LNG-powered new ship for Corsica services in 2023, A Galeotta. The second, Capu Rossu, under construction, will join the fleet in spring 2026.



