COSCO Chooses Kongsberg Maritime’s Technology Package for WTIV

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to supply a package of mission-critical technology for its latest Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV).

The new GUSTO NG-20000X design vessel will be the third A-class WTIV to join the Cadeler fleet. It will be one of the world’s largest installation vessels in the offshore wind market, with a deck space of 5,600m2 and a payload of over 17,600 tons.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply the complete electrical, automation and propulsion system, with a system comprising nine thrusters, all with fixed-pitch propellers. The package comprises four UUC355FP main propulsion thrusters, two ULE355FP retractable azimuth thrusters and two TT3300DPNFP tunnel thrusters.

The electrical system with generators MV and LV SWBD’s, DC-SWBD’s, ESS and propulsion drives in addition to the integrated control system, including the dynamic positioning system. Tailored energy control functions also optimize the vessel’s energy efficiency, and the battery-hybrid electrical system can reduce the number of engines required for crane operations and maneuvering.

The vessel is the fifth Cadeler offshore installation vessel to be built at COSCO’s Qidong yard in China, all equipped with Kongsberg Maritime systems.

Cadeler already has two P-class, two M-class and three A-class vessels under construction, the last of which is due for delivery in H1 2027.

The value of this latest contract with Kongsberg Maritime is around $33 million.



