CTV Converted to Biomethanol Power

May 11, 2025

Source: NYK

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), a subsidiary of Northern Offshore Group (NOG), an NYK Group company that operates crew transfer vessels in the global offshore wind industry, has upgraded a crew transfer vessel (CTV) to run on biomethanol.

Designed and developed by N-O-S, the vessel has been named Transporter. It is a conversion of a smaller A-class CTV to install a methanol engine.

N-O-S plans to use only biomethanol as fuel, a clean, renewable fuel derived from sustainable biomass.

David Kristensson, CEO of NOG, said: “We now operate the world’s first single-fuel biomethanol crew transfer vessel. We are improving our fleet's sustainability and setting a new standard for the maritime industry. Biomethanol represents a powerful alternative to conventional fuels, and we are proud to lead the way.”

M/V Transporter

Vessel details:
Seats: 24
Length: 25.35m
Beam: 7.6m
Forward deck area: 70m2
Aft deck area: 30m2

